Replacement starts

+ Enlarge this image FEA workmen on a powerline. Maintenance crew will start replacing 132,000 volts circuit-breakers in Suva this weekend and in the West next weekend. Picture: FILE

THE Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) work crew will carry out replacement of 132,000 volts circuit-breakers at Cunningham Rd substation and Vuda Substation this weekend as part of the Monsavu Hydro Electric Power Scheme Half Life Refurbishment maintenance.

FEA said in a statement that the new circuit-breaker at Cunningham Rd substation would be connected and commissioned from 10pm today until 8am tomorrow.

"In order to carry out this replacement, FEA engineers will need to de-energise the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Wailoa Power Station to the Cunningham Rd substation," it said.

"This will mean that FEA will not be able to transmit electricity from the Wailoa Hydro Power Station to the Central Division.

"During this time, we will rely on the diesel power stations at Kinoya, Deuba, Rokobili and Korovou to supply electricity to our customers in the Central Division from Matanipusi to Korovou."

The new circuit-breaker at Vuda substation will be connected and commissioned next weekend from 10pm on Saturday (May 13) to 8am on Sunday (May 14).

"This will mean that FEA will not be able to transmit electricity from the Wailoa Hydro Power Station to the Western Division," the statement said.

"During this time, we will rely on the diesel power stations at Sigatoka, Qeleloa, Nadi, Vuda, and Rakiraki."

The replacement of the old circuit-breakers with new ones will reduce the power outages because of lightning strikes, which are mainly transient in nature, and the affected lines will be automatically re-energised within one second via the auto-reclose facility in the circuit-breakers.