Dairy epidemic

/ Front page / News

THE dairy sector in Fiji has been dealt with a tuberculosis and brucellosis epidemic resulting in a huge loss of cattle numbers and a reduction in milk production, forcing farmers to alternative agricultural activities since 2009.

This was shared by permanent secretary for Ministry of Agriculture Jitendra Singh this week.

He said starting from 2009, the Central Division of Fiji including Tailevu, Naitasiri and Serua, were badly affected with bovine TB and brucellosis.

"From 2010 to 2014, a total 20,907 heads of cattle were tested," he said.

"Of these, the number of cattle identified with positive TB, or reactors, seemed to remain low in the early years — 17 heads in 2010, 60 heads in 2011, 47 in 2012, 61 heads in 2013 until an abrupt increase to 721 cattle reactors was noted in 2014.

"As a matter of fact, by 2014, the results reflected better measurement methods, rather than an actual increase in numbers."

Mr Singh said the increase in bovine TB cases during field testing had created a lot of questions and uncertainties regarding the disease as farmers had limited information regarding the disease and its status of spread in the country.

"These uncertainties have motivated the convening of a forum involving a wide range of stakeholders so that specific strategies to address the concerns regarding the diseases could be developed for Fiji.

"The framework developed from this forum will assist the Ministry of Agriculture in bringing about a more focused approach to tackling the effects of TB and brucellosis on the dairy and beef industries.

"It will also assist in developing the overall livestock sector in terms of concentration of major efforts on critical areas that will be identified during the course of your discussions."