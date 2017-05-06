Fiji Time: 4:05 PM on Saturday 6 May

'Consult ministry vet'

Mere Naleba
Saturday, May 06, 2017

MEMBERS at the Rewa Provincial Council meeting have been urged to consult a veterinary at the Ministry of Agriculture before buying cattle from farmers in Tailevu and Naitasiri to ensure Rewa maintains its tuberculosis free status.

Chairman of the meeting and deputy secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture Uraia Waibuta informed members at the meeting it was also prudent cows were checked by a vet before slaughtered for consumption.

Members at the meeting were also advised by the divisional veterinary officer that farmers and villagers should seek the advice of Ministry of Agriculture staff members before they slaughtered animals.

Mr Waibuta, speaking in the iTaukei language, also informed members at the meeting that there was only one case of TB in cows found so far and it was from a cattle farmer in the district of Burebasaga.

He said the need for veterinarians of the ministry to check cows before consumption and food preparation was mainly to eliminate the risk of TB bacteria from spreading to other cows.

He said only a veterinarian could identify a TB infected cow and the infected part of the cow could be removed and the cow was good for consumption.








