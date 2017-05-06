Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Mother seeks help

Faria Begum
Saturday, May 06, 2017

A MOTHER-of-four who sells bean and other snacks from door-to-door is now plagued with the thought of not having a place to call home.

Subadra Devi, 48, suffers from asthma, has been asked to bid her final goodbyes to the place she used to reside in within a thirty-day period.

Ms Devi, who used to reside with a family friend, has been asked to find another home as the owner wants to sell the house.

With a daughter married off, a sickly son and two young boys attending school, Ms Devi has nowhere to go.

Her husband is mentally challenged and resides at the St Giles Hospital.

Ms Devi's 16-year-old son studies at a technical college in Nadi.

He lives with an iTaukei family who have given him permission to build a house on land owned by them.

With little means earned through her income, Ms Devi is pleading with the public to assist her with building materials so she could build a home for herself and her three sons.

Ms Devi can be contacted on mobile number 9840058 and would appreciate any form of assistance.








