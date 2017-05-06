Farmer queries appointment

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT should not appoint canegrowers' representative on the Sugar Cane Growers Council board from cane producers associations formed under Fairtrade.

This was the view of Arun Sharma, a prominent farmer from Naloto sector, Ba in his presentation to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill

He said cane producers associations were undemocratic because under Fairtrade rules, only two people from each cane gang were allowed to contest in elections.

"Only the president and secretary are able to contest for a position in the general assembly," he told the committee on Thursday

"Any other grower who may be active and knowledgeable is not eligible. So, where is the fairness in that and how can they be appointed to the Sugar Cane Growers Council board as our elected representatives."

Standing Committee chairperson Lorna Eden said the concerns raised by the growers had been noted and would be included in their report to Parliament.