Fiji Time: 4:05 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmer queries appointment

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 06, 2017

GOVERNMENT should not appoint canegrowers' representative on the Sugar Cane Growers Council board from cane producers associations formed under Fairtrade.

This was the view of Arun Sharma, a prominent farmer from Naloto sector, Ba in his presentation to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill

He said cane producers associations were undemocratic because under Fairtrade rules, only two people from each cane gang were allowed to contest in elections.

"Only the president and secretary are able to contest for a position in the general assembly," he told the committee on Thursday

"Any other grower who may be active and knowledgeable is not eligible. So, where is the fairness in that and how can they be appointed to the Sugar Cane Growers Council board as our elected representatives."

Standing Committee chairperson Lorna Eden said the concerns raised by the growers had been noted and would be included in their report to Parliament.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)