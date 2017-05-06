Fiji Time: 4:05 PM on Saturday 6 May

Cane price issue

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 06, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers in Ba have called on the Government to make good on its promise of supporting the industry by providing a minimum guaranteed price for their cane.

While making submissions to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill, farmers said the first issue that needed to be addressed was cane price.

Koronubu grower and former parliamentarian Gyan Singh said a section of the Bill concerning the Master Award needed only one amendment.

"There should be a fixed price of $130 a tonne," he said.

Mr Singh added once farmers had the confidence of a guaranteed income, it would make it easier for them to obtain finance and make improvements to their farms.

Khalid Ali, a prominent farmer from Varoko sector said there should be a minimum guaranteed price of $120 a tonne.

"We need more than $120 a tonne," he said.

"There's no need for replanting grants.

"Just give farmers a minimum guaranteed price and production will go up."

About 30 farmers from around Ba attended the third round of consultation on the Reform Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill.

Farmers in Sigatoka, Nadi and Lautoka also expressed similar views during consultations earlier this week.








