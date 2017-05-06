TISI Sangam opens nursing centre

/ Front page / News

NURSES in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki who want to further their studies no longer have to worry about travel as a deterrent to their plans. This after the new TISI Sangam College for Nursing and Health Care Education learning centre was opened in Ba yesterday.

The fourth of its kind in the country, the centre allows nurses already accredited with certificates and diplomas access to bridging courses that would help them acquire degrees.

Around 27 nurses have had to travel to Lautoka since August last year to attend face-to face classes at the Lautoka centre.

"The roll at the Ba centre will be 48, of whom 27 are continuing students relocated from the Lautoka centre and 21 new students enrolled this year," said chairman of TISI Sangham College of Nursing Academic, Amraiya Naidu.

"The nursing decree of 2011 empowers the Fiji Nursing Commission to monitor and evaluate every training course offered to nurses by the tertiary education providers in Fiji for the recognition of qualifications awarded."

"It is important therefore to state that the program we are offering is authentic and has been subjected to rigorous scrutiny before granting us approval to deliver."

Lautoka Hospital matron Milika Narogo said they were grateful for the assistance of the religious body in helping nurses realise and accomplish their dreams.

"TSISI Sangam has brought to our doorstep a great opportunity for nursing excellence in the opening of the Ba centre," she said.

"Fijians are benchmarking care with Australia and New Zealand and expect nothing less from a nurse, thus, there is great need to up skill oneself to ensure that we meet the expectation of the general public who happens to be the best judge.

"As a nurse we must continue to strive to deliver safe direct care to patients."

Since 2016 the base entry into the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been a Bachelor's degree in Nursing.

Nursing education began in Fiji in 1954 at certificate level.

Diploma level was introduced in 1983 and the first batch of degree achievers graduated in 2016.