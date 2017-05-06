Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Student commends career fair

Faria Begum
Saturday, May 06, 2017

ALL universities should organise some sort of event that introduces their graduates to their future employers.

These were the sentiments of Anare Vakacegu, who is a student at the University of the South Pacific who attended the USP Career Fair 2017 this week.

He said the students should be filled with excitement when attending a gathering such as this.

"We appreciate that all the employers are coming to enlighten us on the way to look for jobs," he said.

Human resources manager for the Fiji Revenue & Customs Authority Joana Tira said it was important to have the right attitude when one was seeking a job.

"You can have good marks and but if your attitude is very poor it affects your credibility so that's what I was here to tell them.

"When you have a beautiful attitude, everything that is going to be delegated to you, you have that positiveness to continue," Ms Tira said.

A presentation from the Fijian Commerce Commission by the chief executive officer Joel Abraham stated that the commission recruited employees through an open merit system.

"FCC is currently undergoing a recruitment drive as such we encourage students to apply. FCC has adopted the principles of an open merit selection and recruitment system," Mr Abraham said.

"This initiative by the Fijian Government allows a level playing field for all applicants and focuses on a person's ability to do work. It is an objective way of getting the best people and the selection process is competency based."

All employers encouraged students to put forward an application for their desired job positions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)