Student commends career fair

+ Enlarge this image Capt Kinivuwai Nacagilevu of MSAF explains how to use a life jacket to Makereta Yacalevu while Mela Tikoisuva looks on during the Entrepreneurial & Career Fair 2017 at USP in Suva. Picture: RAMA

ALL universities should organise some sort of event that introduces their graduates to their future employers.

These were the sentiments of Anare Vakacegu, who is a student at the University of the South Pacific who attended the USP Career Fair 2017 this week.

He said the students should be filled with excitement when attending a gathering such as this.

"We appreciate that all the employers are coming to enlighten us on the way to look for jobs," he said.

Human resources manager for the Fiji Revenue & Customs Authority Joana Tira said it was important to have the right attitude when one was seeking a job.

"You can have good marks and but if your attitude is very poor it affects your credibility so that's what I was here to tell them.

"When you have a beautiful attitude, everything that is going to be delegated to you, you have that positiveness to continue," Ms Tira said.

A presentation from the Fijian Commerce Commission by the chief executive officer Joel Abraham stated that the commission recruited employees through an open merit system.

"FCC is currently undergoing a recruitment drive as such we encourage students to apply. FCC has adopted the principles of an open merit selection and recruitment system," Mr Abraham said.

"This initiative by the Fijian Government allows a level playing field for all applicants and focuses on a person's ability to do work. It is an objective way of getting the best people and the selection process is competency based."

All employers encouraged students to put forward an application for their desired job positions.