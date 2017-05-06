Fiji attracts film-makers

/ Front page / News

FIJI'S incentives for movie makers from India have been a driving force for Indian travellers to make the long haul trip to the South Pacific.

Wingspan Group director Tasneem Udaipurwala said the growing Indian market in Fiji had attracted a lot of attention in India.

The Mumbai-based travel agent said Fiji had drawn a lot of attention from the Indian market because of the incentives for Bollywood and Tamil film-makers.

"We sell a lot of luxury travel packages and Fiji has been a very interesting prospect for us and we have been looking at this market for a number of years now," said the travel agent who is one of 160 international sellers at the 2017 Fijian Tourism Expo in Nadi.

"Another thing that my company does and something that we are acutely interested in Fiji is film shoots and Fiji has been on our radar for a long time. There have been a lot of movies already shot here but I think there is potential for a lot more and that again can be a great form of marketing from a tourism perspective for Fiji.

"We started looking at Fiji about five years ago when Tourism Fiji and Film Fiji came to India and announced their incentive which was really attractive to the Indian market.

"It was really practical and immediately there were film shoots here in Fiji and we were very happy about that."

Ms Udaipurwala is part of a large contingent from India attending the Expo at the Sheraton Resort and Spa Convention Centre on Denarau Island.