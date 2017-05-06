Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji attracts film-makers

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, May 06, 2017

FIJI'S incentives for movie makers from India have been a driving force for Indian travellers to make the long haul trip to the South Pacific.

Wingspan Group director Tasneem Udaipurwala said the growing Indian market in Fiji had attracted a lot of attention in India.

The Mumbai-based travel agent said Fiji had drawn a lot of attention from the Indian market because of the incentives for Bollywood and Tamil film-makers.

"We sell a lot of luxury travel packages and Fiji has been a very interesting prospect for us and we have been looking at this market for a number of years now," said the travel agent who is one of 160 international sellers at the 2017 Fijian Tourism Expo in Nadi.

"Another thing that my company does and something that we are acutely interested in Fiji is film shoots and Fiji has been on our radar for a long time. There have been a lot of movies already shot here but I think there is potential for a lot more and that again can be a great form of marketing from a tourism perspective for Fiji.

"We started looking at Fiji about five years ago when Tourism Fiji and Film Fiji came to India and announced their incentive which was really attractive to the Indian market.

"It was really practical and immediately there were film shoots here in Fiji and we were very happy about that."

Ms Udaipurwala is part of a large contingent from India attending the Expo at the Sheraton Resort and Spa Convention Centre on Denarau Island.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)