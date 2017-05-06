Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

2 held over bash claim

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 06, 2017

TWO men from Kanakana Village in the district of Tunuloa, Cakaudrove, are in police custody for allegedly assaulting a police officer from Tukavesi Police Station.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the officer was attending to a report of a person causing nuisance in the village. Ms Naisoro said the two suspects were aged 35 years and 41 years old respectively.

"The alleged incident occurred at Kanakana Village yesterday morning when a report was received at the Tukavesi Police Station of some men who were allegedly drunk and causing trouble," he said.

"Two officers were sent to the village where five men were drinking and were warned that they were causing nuisance in the village and were going to be taken to the station for questioning.

"While being escorted to the vehicle the two allegedly assaulted one of the officers while the remaining three men fled."

Ms Naisoro said the two officers managed to overpower the two suspects and they were taken to the station, where parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found on the 41-year-old suspect.

"The remaining three aged 36 years, 32 years and 18 years old were arrested when police returned to the village," she said.

"Members of the public need to respect and appreciate officers' efforts to maintain peace in our communities."








