Rape suspects placed on remand

Aqela Susu
Saturday, May 06, 2017

THREE juveniles and a 32-year-old man who allegedly raped an 18-year-old student of Navua have been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court for their safety and the safety of the complainant.

The juveniles' charges vary from rape, wrongful confinement to aiding and abetting.

They were produced before the Juvenile Court in Suva on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Temesi Evo objected to bail for all three on the grounds they lived in the same settlement as the complainant and there was a likelihood of interference with the complainant.

The three have been remanded at the Suva Boys Centre.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old man has also been remanded in custody.

Police prosecutor Inspector Jitendra Singh objected to bail for the accused because he was the principal offender in the alleged offence and the complainant was his neighbour.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

The four were alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted the complainant inside her home at a settlement in Navua last Monday afternoon.

The three juveniles will reappear before the Navua Magistrates Court next Monday while the principal accused will reappear in court next Thursday.








