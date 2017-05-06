New aquatic centre

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar, right, looks on as Tui Vitogo Wiliame Sovasova operates an excavator during the groundbreaking ceremony of the aquatic centre in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Sugar City will soon feature a new Olympics standard aquatic centre at the Lautoka Botanical Gardens.

At a groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of development yesterday, Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said the aquatic centre was part of the ministry's commitment to providing better service, facilities and infrastructure for all Fijian citizens.

"Lautoka is Fiji's second city and plays a very crucial role in development of our nation. It is only fitting that the people of Lautoka also enjoy modern facilities," he said.

He added the aquatic centre would also allow school students to actively pursue swimming as a sport.

"To ensure that our children acquire basic swimming skills, the Government is encouraging schools to take up swimming classes."

Between 2005 and 2015, 482 cases of drowning were recorded in Fiji and 25 per cent of these were children below the age of 10.

"Many of those who drowned did not have basic swimming skills and if this project will help save lives, the investment is worth it all."

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said most thought the plan would never materialise.

"The vision of Lautoka City is to become the best health and cultural sports tourism city in the South Pacific," he said.

"The vision was once far-fetched and nothing but a dream, but with the tremendous support given by Government we have been able to take great strides towards the realisation of our vision."

The aquatic centre will feature a 50m by 10 lane Olympic standard competition pool, a 25m by eight lane warm up pool and a kids learning pool.

The project is worth $7.3 million and will be completed within a year.