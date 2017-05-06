Fiji Time: 4:05 PM on Saturday 6 May

$7.4m bill for jetty repairs

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 06, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority will spend $7.4 million for repair works on 18 jetties around the country.

A statement from the authority's program manager bridges and jetties Nixon Toremana stated these jetties needed repair, replacement and upgrade because of damage caused by Severe TC Winston.

Mr Toremana said since TC Winston, many of these bridges received temporary repairs.

"Works required on these bridges would depend on the condition of the jetty," he said.

"Maintenance works normally cover beam replacements, ramp reconstruction, and replacement of mooring buoys, jetty deck replacements, jetty pier replacements and so forth.

"The cost of all these works on the 18 jetties would be around $7,357,500."

The authority's CEO John Hutchinson said work on the jetties were supposed to have begun last year but did not because of many reasons.

"We are looking at a range of options to get all of them sorted but it would be a significant portion of works," he said.

"The budget would be spread out over the three- phased program of constructions for maintenance works."

Meanwhile, the budget report for 2016 and 2017 revealed that the Fiji Roads Authority received a budget of $31.8 million for rehabilitation of roads, bridges and jetties that were damaged in the wake of TC Winston.

A total of $0.5 million was set aside for the maintenance of the Ellington Wharf.








