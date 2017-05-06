'Bill violates human rights'

/ Front page / News

THE Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF) has called for the removal of certain sections of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill No. 28 of 2016 claiming it is a violation of human rights under various international conventions.

In their submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on Thursday, CCF chief executive officer Sara Bulutani Mataitawakilai said people had the right to make critical analysis of their elected representatives and demand the highest forms of accountability, transparency and good governance.

"The parliamentary Bill No. 28 of 2016 do not promote nor conform these core values and ideals as prevalent in other democracies around the world," Mr Mataitawakilai said.

"Every Fijian is now gearing towards the 2018 General Election and Government must therefore provide or enable a conducive environment both outside and within the prescient of Parliament for people to freely exchange political views or hold opinions for or critical of government while making objective scrutiny of parliamentary Bills, procedures and parliamentary debates."

He said removal of Section 24 of the Bill was vital to ensure a free and fair election next year.

"The insertion of Section 24 in the current Bill will further restrict people's right to freedom of speech, expression and publication."

Committee chairman Ashneel Sudhakar assured the group their submissions would be taken into account during their deliberations.