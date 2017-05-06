Fiji to host ADB

/ Front page / News

THE Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in Fiji will truly be a historic occasion because it will be the first hosted by a Pacific developing member country, says ADB President Takehiko Nakao.

Mr Nakao said in addition to showcasing development progress across the region, the annual meeting in Nadi would be an opportunity to emphasise that development needs in the Pacific were unique.

"As we begin our journey to Nadi together our longstanding partnership will continue to be a source of strength, inspiration and support for the Pacific and for its people," he said.

He said he was confident that this would be endorsed by ADB's board of governors tomorrow.

Fiji's head of delegation, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, said hosting the ADB annual meeting in 2019 would create great opportunities for locals.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was a tremendous honour for Fiji and the Pacific.

He said it would create an economic spin-off for Fiji, generate a lot of publicity for the country and create employment.