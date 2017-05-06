Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

10 years for robbery

Aqela Susu
Saturday, May 06, 2017

IT has become more prevalent now to see taxidrivers being targeted by criminals, says Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

He made this comment while sentencing a man who assaulted and robbed a taxidriver at Tikaram Place, Namadi Heights in September last year.

Samuela Tuibeqa Vuniwawa was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in jail for the offence.

Magistrate Somaratne said during the offence, Vuniwawa and two others tried to take the vehicle, but the complainant managed to prevent this by throwing away the car keys.

"This was against a public service transport provider. The victim got injured from this attack," he said. "At that time you had in your possession a knife. I consider these aggravating factors."

He said, in this case, not only did Vuniwawa and the other accomplice brutally attack the complainant and steal his property, they tried to hijack his car.

Vuniwawa will be eligible for parole after serving eight years.








