$5000 cheque boosts awards

+ Enlarge this image Laisa Vulakoro joins Fijian Teachers Association representatives, from left, Peni Delaibatiki, Taito Draunidalo and Marika Uluinaceva, at the FPRA office in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) received a major boost for its annual awards night after receiving a cheque worth $5000 from the Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) yesterday in Suva.

The donation by FTA was handed to FPRA to sponsor the Best New Artist Category where three artists are vying for top honours.

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro thanked the FTA for its continuous support in promoting local talent.

"We are extremely happy for the support FTA has shown us by sponsoring this particular category for the past four years. This kind of support helps in developing young talent in the country," Vulakoro said.

She said preparation towards the awards night was on track.

"Our preparation has been going according to plan. The tickets are selling out fast. The event will bring together people who have the passion and enthusiasm towards the music industry in the country," Vulakoro said.

FTA general secretary Peni Delaibatiki said they were glad to be part of the music industry.

"One of the reasons FTA was formed was to look after the affairs of the indigenous people and this is why we support FPRA and since most of the members here are indigenous iTaukei people. We are keen to promote the local talents we have in this country," Mr Delaibatiki said.

Drixstar, Suliasi Uluilakeba and Senilagakali Kei Koroilagi have been nominated for the Best New Artist Category.

The awards will be held next Saturday.