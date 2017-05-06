TEDx gears up for event

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker for TEDx Suva Sachiko Soro (right) with Mere Nailatikau during the briefing yesterday. Picture: RAMA

AS a small island nation we are always looking outside for information on external influences and knowledge, not realising that we have a wealth of experience and a wealth of knowledge right here in Fiji.

This was shared by last year's TEDx speaker, Sachiko Soro, as the organisers geared up for another TEDx Suva event at the University of the South Pacific today.

Ms Soro said sometimes we were not given the opportunity to listen to each other's stories and TEDx Suva was an opportunity to engage with different sections of society, different backgrounds and experiences and listen to their stories and views on society.

TEDx Suva spokesperson Mere Nailatikau said the seven speakers for this year's event came from diverse backgrounds with homegrown Fijian and Pacific ideas.

One of the speakers this year is conservationist Dr Sangeeta Manubhai and she will be looking at rethinking fisheries management by acknowledging the role of fisherwomen in the fisheries sector in Fiji.

"I'm going to be speaking on gender and fisheries and how to include women who join into fisheries management for improved food security and livelihoods," she said.

"I will also be sharing more on the global fisheries crisis, but in particular the very large role that women play in the fisheries management and the poor recognition and poor support they get.

"I will present some ideas on ways to include women into the fisheries management."

Also speaking today will be activist Maureen Penjueli, environmentalist Langi Toribau, Fijian film-maker Genesis Selina, marine scientist Dr Joeli Veitayaki, archivist Opeta Alefaio and student Tikoidelaimakotu Fuluna.

The event takes place at USP's performance space at 2pm today and will also be live streamed through TEDx Suva's website and Facebook page.