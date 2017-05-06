Bill saga heats up

/ Front page / News

PROMINENT Suva lawyer Richard Naidu says the chairman of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Ashneel Sudhakar, has dodged the important question everyone is asking regarding the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill 2016.

"Yesterday (Friday), Government MP Ashneel Sudhakar made comments on the Parliamentary Privileges Bill in yesterday's The Fiji Times. But he dodged the question everyone is asking — why should people go to jail for five years for criticising Parliament?" Mr Naidu said.

He said politics was the lifeblood of many conversations in Fiji, around the grog bowl or at the bar.

"Politicians are often the butt of people's criticism and jokes.

"What if my friend were to say (as people often do) 'the whole Parliament is hopeless.' Will he have to worry that I will report him to the police," Mr Naidu said.

Mr Naidu claimed the chairperson's comments that the Bill meant individual MPs could still be criticised was wrong.

"Yesterday (Friday) on social media, I criticised Government MP Lorna Eden's comments on sugar industry reform. She made her comments as chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

"This means, I 'undermined' or 'demeaned' a committee of Parliament. Would that mean jail time for me?

He said the Speaker has made some controversial rulings about the rights of parliamentarians and under this law, no-one would be able to criticise the Speaker's rulings, even in their family discussions.

"How can that be right?" he questioned.

"The words in this proposed law are so wide and so vague, they could capture just about anything said about Parliament or an MP."

In response, Mr Sudhakar said Mr Naidu was just trying to mislead the people.

"Richard Naidu has got a political slant. He is obviously doing stuff for NFP and SODELPA," Mr Sudhakar said.

"Richard Naidu is trying to manipulate. There's no reference to the Bill that says that you cannot criticise an MP. Because he is a Fiji Times lawyer and Government has got cases against Fiji Times, that's why he's crying. If he can show me anywhere in the Bill that you cannot criticise an MP then I'll take his words."

Mr Sudhakar had earlier said members of the public were free to criticise MPs, however, if it was defamatory they could sue.

"It (Clause 24) just says you cannot defame or demean the sanctity of Parliament, that is, the institution of Parliament and the Speaker and a committee."

Under Clause 24 of the Bill, any person whose words or actions defames, demeans or undermines the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $30,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both, and in the case of a body corporate, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for each director and manager for a term not exceeding five years, or to both.