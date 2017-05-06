Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Lessees commended

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, May 06, 2017

EIGHTY lessees from the Western Division received renewed agricultural leases yesterday from Minister for Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya yesterday.

He said the State was committed to ensuring the prosperity of all Fijians.

"Under these provisions we are optimistic that the long tenure of leases will foster the sustainable and progressive development of the agricultural and commercial sector as a whole," he said.

He added the lessees needed to remember to keep within the agreement of their contact.

"Remember the agricultural leases are but a small piece of the larger puzzle, the onus is now on you to do with it what you have already earmarked for its implementation. But please keep within the parameters of the agreement and see it to fruition because you are all stakeholders in our agricultural sector and are important ones at that.

"I wish to commend you all for staying the course in your perseverance to get your leases renewed for the sole purpose of agriculture.

"In today's fast paced society, venturing into agricultural entreprises is not at the top of everyone's priority, but you, on the other hand, have experienced firsthand both its trials and fortunes and I take my hat off to you."

Of the 80 lessees, 43 were from Ba, 22 were from Lautoka and 15 were from Nadi.








