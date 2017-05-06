Fiji Time: 4:05 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Adelaide in mind

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, May 06, 2017

FIJI Airways incoming Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft could be used in the airline's Adelaide, Australia, route.

Airline sales and marketing executive general manager Andrew Stanbury said the company was still deciding on where the aircraft would be deployed.

"Some of the questions we have is how we utilise them as they come on board," he said.

"If I was to look at Adelaide as an example, we do have some weight restrictions with the current 737 fleet but the 737 MAX will solve that for us.

"So we have yet to make decisions on how to utilise the aircraft as they merge into the existing fleet. We also have to find out the performance of existing routes.

"How do we merge those aircraft into the fleet. "Where do they get to put it in the network?

"They (737 MAX 8) are replacing the existing fleet."

He said two of the five aircraft would arrive in 2018.

"We expect to take delivery of two of those aircraft next year. By the time we receive them, we will potentially be the youngest fleet in the region."

The airline will begin services to Adelaide on June 30.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)