Adelaide in mind

FIJI Airways incoming Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft could be used in the airline's Adelaide, Australia, route.

Airline sales and marketing executive general manager Andrew Stanbury said the company was still deciding on where the aircraft would be deployed.

"Some of the questions we have is how we utilise them as they come on board," he said.

"If I was to look at Adelaide as an example, we do have some weight restrictions with the current 737 fleet but the 737 MAX will solve that for us.

"So we have yet to make decisions on how to utilise the aircraft as they merge into the existing fleet. We also have to find out the performance of existing routes.

"How do we merge those aircraft into the fleet. "Where do they get to put it in the network?

"They (737 MAX 8) are replacing the existing fleet."

He said two of the five aircraft would arrive in 2018.

"We expect to take delivery of two of those aircraft next year. By the time we receive them, we will potentially be the youngest fleet in the region."

The airline will begin services to Adelaide on June 30.