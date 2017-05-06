Airline works to improve rating

/ Front page / News

NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways is working closely with world airline rating agency SkyTrax to improve its rating.

The airline's sales and marketing executive general manager Andrew Stanbury said the company hoped to achieve its target next year.

"One of the first things we are doing is working with SkyTrax and doing gap analysis between our current rating and a four star rating," he said.

"Over the next 12 months we will be working to close those gaps to achieve that rating.

"We think this is hugely important that visitors to Fiji experience what a four star airline is and we need to move towards that.

"So far things are going well for us.

"We can see that closing that gap is achievable and we are on a very good track to achieve that rating in the near future."

He said in-house training was also another venture the airline was embarking to improve its on board service delivery.

"Currently, we are undergoing a major long term initiative to train and define the service culture within our organisation.

"So, we are taking everybody in our organisation through service workshops that focus on how we lift our service standards to a superior level.

"That's part of a much larger program that will then be a driving force over the coming years that will drive our service standards."