Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Airline works to improve rating

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, May 06, 2017

NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways is working closely with world airline rating agency SkyTrax to improve its rating.

The airline's sales and marketing executive general manager Andrew Stanbury said the company hoped to achieve its target next year.

"One of the first things we are doing is working with SkyTrax and doing gap analysis between our current rating and a four star rating," he said.

"Over the next 12 months we will be working to close those gaps to achieve that rating.

"We think this is hugely important that visitors to Fiji experience what a four star airline is and we need to move towards that.

"So far things are going well for us.

"We can see that closing that gap is achievable and we are on a very good track to achieve that rating in the near future."

He said in-house training was also another venture the airline was embarking to improve its on board service delivery.

"Currently, we are undergoing a major long term initiative to train and define the service culture within our organisation.

"So, we are taking everybody in our organisation through service workshops that focus on how we lift our service standards to a superior level.

"That's part of a much larger program that will then be a driving force over the coming years that will drive our service standards."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)