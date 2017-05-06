84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease

/ Front page / News

FOR 84-year-old, Jai Lal, the renewal of his agricultural lease yesterday was a a blessing for his family.

The recent death of his wife and his daughter's battle with cancer was beginning to take a toll on him

Yesterday, however, the Qeleloa, Nadi, resident was on the verge of tears when he received his lease documents from Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya in Lautoka.

"I am extremely happy," he said.

"This has been a very hard time for us so this has become a blessing.

"We have been waiting patiently since last year and it's such a relief to finally receive confirmation that it has finally been approved."

He added the knowledge that he could soon part with one of his children had been challenging.

"The doctors couldn't admit her, they say she is at a stage where she should be with her family and that we must care for her the best way we can. We plant sugar cane but the returns is not good. We don't get much but it's enough to keep us going.

"What is important is that we have a place to continue to call home."