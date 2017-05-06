Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, May 06, 2017

FOR 84-year-old, Jai Lal, the renewal of his agricultural lease yesterday was a a blessing for his family.

The recent death of his wife and his daughter's battle with cancer was beginning to take a toll on him

Yesterday, however, the Qeleloa, Nadi, resident was on the verge of tears when he received his lease documents from Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya in Lautoka.

"I am extremely happy," he said.

"This has been a very hard time for us so this has become a blessing.

"We have been waiting patiently since last year and it's such a relief to finally receive confirmation that it has finally been approved."

He added the knowledge that he could soon part with one of his children had been challenging.

"The doctors couldn't admit her, they say she is at a stage where she should be with her family and that we must care for her the best way we can. We plant sugar cane but the returns is not good. We don't get much but it's enough to keep us going.

"What is important is that we have a place to continue to call home."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)