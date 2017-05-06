Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Scheme to help 160

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 06, 2017

ONE hundred and sixty households who were dropped from funding during the first phase of Government's Help for Home Initiative received their assistance cards this week.

As of Thursday Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the assistance funding totalled $545,000.

Ms Vuniwaqa said assessment for households in the Vuya, Bua, Dama and the Lekutu districts continued yesterday.

"Initially Government budgeted $25 million for the housing assistance programs for homes affected during STC Winston," she said.

"This is the third phase of the project where we are trying to review households that had been missed or dropped during the first and second phases of assessment that was carried out by the National Disaster Management Office," she said.

"We reviewed the original list against the list of homes that we had assisted to get the homes that were dropped."

Ms Vuniwaqa said they focused on the Bua Province in the third phase because a lot of households in the area were dropped during the first phase.

"There were a lot of contributing factors leading to names dropped from the first phase and this is because we did not have the money initially to cater for those households that were dropped from the list and most families were not in their homes when the assessment took place," she said.

"Also the assessment was done quickly because we were running against time and it was nearing the end of the financial year and the assistance cards had their useful life until then only."

"At the time we had a short time to look at a lot of people but now that we have enough time we are ensuring that all affected households are assisted."








