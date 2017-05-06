Union: Remove VAT

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT needs to remove the nine per cent value added tax on basic food items, says National Farmers Union general-secretary Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said Government needed to listen to the people.

"Food is getting more expensive every year and it is a serious concern. The cost of living has increased and families are going out of their way to try and earn a living to afford their basic needs," he said.

"It is so difficult for people with normal income to even buy meat and yet people are encouraging members of the public to have a balanced diet."

Union members raised concerns on the high cost of living during the annual general meeting in Labasa this week. Questions sent to Economy Minister Aiyaz-Saiyed Khaiyum on Wednesday remained unanswered.

Farmers said expensive food items were an added burden to their struggles.

