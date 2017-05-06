Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Union: Remove VAT

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 06, 2017

GOVERNMENT needs to remove the nine per cent value added tax on basic food items, says National Farmers Union general-secretary Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said Government needed to listen to the people.

"Food is getting more expensive every year and it is a serious concern. The cost of living has increased and families are going out of their way to try and earn a living to afford their basic needs," he said.

"It is so difficult for people with normal income to even buy meat and yet people are encouraging members of the public to have a balanced diet."

Union members raised concerns on the high cost of living during the annual general meeting in Labasa this week. Questions sent to Economy Minister Aiyaz-Saiyed Khaiyum on Wednesday remained unanswered.

Farmers said expensive food items were an added burden to their struggles.

Meanwhile questions sent to the Minister for Economy and Attorney General Aiyaz-Saiyed Khaiyum on Wednesday this week remained unanswered.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)