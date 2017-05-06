No more shortage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A family in the ruins of their home in Bua following STC Winston. The Ministry for Social Welfare were implementing the 3rd phase of the Help for Home Initiative in Bua this week. Picture: FILE

SHORTAGE of construction materials should not be a problem anymore for households who are relying on the Help for Home scheme.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said during the first phase of assistance there were a lot of difficulties faced relating to shortage of materials.

However Ms Vuniwaqa reassured members of the public that this was no longer a problem.

"Basically the suppliers we have chosen for the third phase of the initiative have supplies in stock and shortage should no longer be an issue now," she said.

"The onus is now on the customers to draw up their list of construction materials properly before doing their shopping.

"Other programs running parallel to the initiative are the rural carpentry workshop run in partnership by the Ministry of Rural Maritime Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports to roll out carpentry training targeting areas that were hard hit by STC Winston."

Ms Vuniwaqa said her ministry would ensure owners whose homes were damaged by STC Winston be assisted through the scheme.

"To those that have their names in the list, but were dropped we assure them that in this third phase we will ensure they receive their cards," she said.

"For those whose homes were affected but whose names were somehow dropped in the list we advise them to visit their nearest administration office or Social Welfare office and advise them so we can carry out our assessment and assist them accordingly.

"We are stressing to those assisted to please take their time and get a carpenter to recommend the list of construction materials they need from the hardware shops to avoid confusion."

Ms Vuniwaqa said many times people took things lightly mainly because the initiative was free.