FRA plans work on jetty

THE Fiji Roads Authority will soon replace the Blackpoint Jetty in Lovonivonu Taveuni to cater for small boats and vessels only.

In a statement the authority's Program Manager Bridges and Jetties Nixon Toremana said they were monitoring the jetty.

Responding to concerns from people on the island of Taveuni regarding the jetty Mr Toremana said they were aware of its condition.

"As a result of its poor condition, FRA restricted vehicles from using the jetty head," he said.

"Our plan is to replace the jetty to cater only for small vessels and conventional ships operating between Blackpoint Jetty and Natuvu.

"FRA is monitoring this jetty and it is considered adequate to be used for small boats and vessels only.

"Costs for the replacement of the jetty vary depending on the level of maintenance work involved."

Responding to members of the public's request for a rest area and convenience facility at the jetty Mr Toremana said they were not aware of the request.

"Members of the public will have to submit their request through the commissioner's office," he said.

"The commissioner will be responsible for submitting this request to FRA for budget allocation to enable investigation works to proceed."

Members of the public earlier told this newspaper the jetty was still in bad shape following TC Winston.

Qila resident Nitesh Swamy said the jetty was being used by passengers travelling between Taveuni and Buca Bay daily.

Vuna resident Sikeli Tauribau said the jetty lacked convenience facilities and passengers had to wait in the hot sun or resort to nearby bushes to relieve themselves.