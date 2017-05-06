Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers want to exercise democratic right

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 06, 2017

SUGARCANE growers in the Western Division have called on the Government to allow them to exercise their democratic right to representation as enshrined in the 2013 Constitution.

They also asked for Government to take a more supportive role in the sector and made known in very strong terms that continued "Government interference" in industry institutions was not in their best interest.

This has been the overwhelming view of farmers and their representative organisations during consultations in the West on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill this week.

While making a submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Tavua farmer Rajendra Raglu said farmers were waiting for the day they would be allowed to practise democracy.

"The Constitution of this country talks about democratic rights and we want to exercise that by electing our own representatives to the Sugar Cane Growers Council board," he said.

"True representation was when we had 38 elected councillors. We produced four million tonnes of cane under that arrangement but after 2009 this came down to 1.3 million. Farmers have lost confidence.

"The numbers at this consultation is low because farmers believe this is a futile exercise, nobody is listening to us."

Assistant Transport Minister and standing committee co-chairperson Vijay Nath interjected and asked Mr Raglu to refrain from saying "futile".

"You can't say it's futile because we are listening and a number of things have been changed in the Bill," said Mr Nath.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.724851.7248
GBP 0.37120.3632
EUR 0.43790.4259
NZD 0.70680.6738
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.48330.4663

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Container ship sinks
  2. Bill outcry
  3. Mother seeks help
  4. 'Children of the Ratu'
  5. Dairy epidemic
  6. 84-year-old happy with renewal of agricultural lease
  7. Spotlight on tax evaders
  8. NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices
  9. No more shortage
  10. Exotic fashion event

Top Stories this Week

  1. Forging a special bond Tuesday (02 May)
  2. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  3. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  4. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst Tuesday (02 May)
  5. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  6. Have a say Tuesday (02 May)
  7. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  8. Minister not aware of underwater discovery Tuesday (02 May)
  9. Bus crashes into parked car Tuesday (02 May)
  10. Miss Fiji for Miss World Tuesday (02 May)