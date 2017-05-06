Farmers want to exercise democratic right

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE growers in the Western Division have called on the Government to allow them to exercise their democratic right to representation as enshrined in the 2013 Constitution.

They also asked for Government to take a more supportive role in the sector and made known in very strong terms that continued "Government interference" in industry institutions was not in their best interest.

This has been the overwhelming view of farmers and their representative organisations during consultations in the West on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill this week.

While making a submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Tavua farmer Rajendra Raglu said farmers were waiting for the day they would be allowed to practise democracy.

"The Constitution of this country talks about democratic rights and we want to exercise that by electing our own representatives to the Sugar Cane Growers Council board," he said.

"True representation was when we had 38 elected councillors. We produced four million tonnes of cane under that arrangement but after 2009 this came down to 1.3 million. Farmers have lost confidence.

"The numbers at this consultation is low because farmers believe this is a futile exercise, nobody is listening to us."

Assistant Transport Minister and standing committee co-chairperson Vijay Nath interjected and asked Mr Raglu to refrain from saying "futile".

"You can't say it's futile because we are listening and a number of things have been changed in the Bill," said Mr Nath.