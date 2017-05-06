Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Saturday 6 May

'Children of the Ratu'

Litia Cava
Saturday, May 06, 2017

DESCENDANTS of indentured labourers can now say they belong to the vanua of Noco and Rewa.

Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa made the declaration at Ratu Sauvoli Memorial School in Nabudrau, Rewa yesterday.

Ro Teimumu also unveiled a plaque to declare their i cavuti. They are now called the Luvedra na Ratu or children of the Ratu.

"It is not the historical details nor the political implications of the indentured labour system I want to talk about today. What I want to dwell on is the principles of human decency based on the foundation of God's love for all mankind," Ro Teimumu said.

"Today is about our Christian principles, it is about Christianity accepted by our chiefs in 1838, and it is about loving your neighbour as you love yourself."

Ro Teimumu said the day marked a new era for the people of Rewa.

Representative of descendants of indentured labourers, Sashi Kiran said: "When we expressed we don't belong, the elders, chiefs and vanua went out of their way to give us an identity for which we are speechless.

"The question of Vola Ni Kawa Bula (VKB), I want to share and say that the VKB is for the indigenous people with their rights," Mrs Kiran said.

"We have no intention or desire to be in any space that may cause any insecurity to the people of the land.

"We are just happy to have a space in your heart we have been longing to be part of, the people and identity, and we have a responsibility to your people and the vanua for the protection of the relationship."

Descendants of the indentured labourers, UN resident co-ordinator in the Pacific Osnat Lubrani, EU ambassador Andrew Jacobs, National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad, Opposition MPs and the people of Rewa were also present at the event.








