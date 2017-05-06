FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER'S colleague was waiting at the bus stop one morning with other commuters and a mother and her son.

She overheard the little boy complaining to his mother about the bus schedule, saying the bus is already 10 minutes late.

After a pause, the boy told his mother quietly: "We should go by taxi, but then our money will be short and I won't be able to buy my toys."

Before the mother could voice her agreement he added: "What if we just combine our bus fare ga, that should be enough for taxi fare to town."

"Dou, I just can't wait to send you back to school next week," the mother exclaimed while the rest of the commuters tried to contain their laughter.