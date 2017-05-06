Spotlight on tax evaders

/ Front page / News

THE clampdown on tax evaders will include a strong push for jail time, says Fazrul Rahman, the director corporate services at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority.

He said the tax system had been simplified, and yet cheats continued to play with the system.

To minimise tax avoidance, Mr Rahman revealed that the authority would be installing gadgets that could track sales and business transactions at supermarkets.

Basing his statements on recent audits and raids conducted by FRCA, Mr Rahman said there was a high culture of dishonesty in Fiji.

He made the comments while speaking on the topic "Tone from the Top" at the annual conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors at the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.

He said there were high-rise buildings being constructed in the country by companies that showed losses over the years.

"Those who play with the system must be taken to task and all those who have shown willful and recklessness to defraud the State for many years, they should be put behind bars.

"There will be tougher laws, tax laws and money laundering laws and I know it's the judiciary that decides to put them behind bars but in time to come, FRCA would like to see people behind bars."

"We have nine cases before the courts of people who have not been lodging their tax returns. We are seeking, in addition to normal penalties, a custodial sentence.

"This is about instituting a culture in Fiji whereby people appreciate that taxes are laws, tax systems have been simplified and harmonised, and if given those conditions there is still a tendency to steal, then they need to go to jail.

"We are seeing a lot of construction activities taking place and it is individuals who were showing losses for so many years and by virtue of tax laws they are allowed to carry forward their losses, but still there's a big high-rise coming up. The question is where is the money coming from?

"There are number of audit cases on the ground on that scenario. There will be more scrutiny now.

"In a few months down the line you will see FRCA installing a particular gadget in supermarkets to track their sales and this will extend to other businesses as well.

"This will not disrupt their economic activity but it will capture the true income of businesses. 'Tone from the Top' is saying there has to be greater work in tax compliance, a need to be more aggressive."