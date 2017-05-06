NCDs concern linked to rise in kava prices

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Subdivisional medical officer Dr Ravaele Kelekele (standing left) attends to a patient at Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu. Picture: ATU RASEA

IMPROVED economic situations from the high sale price of kava have resulted in an increase in non-communicable diseases on Kadavu, with rates tripling in just two years, a health official says.

"What we have seen is that people receiving this huge amount of money, some have moved away from eating fresh homegrown food or fresh fish sourced from the sea to buying canned stuff or processed goods," sub-divisional medical officer Dr Ravaele Kelekele said.

During a visit to Kadavu last year, this newspaper had reported that about 2.9 per cent of the population in Kadavu were diagnosed with NCDs, with 288 cases of diabetes recorded of which 107 were admitted.

This was in addition to about 70 cases of high blood pressure and four cases of malnutrition.

Dr Kelekele said today, about 10 per cent of people living on the country's fourth largest island were suffering from these lifestyle diseases.

That is more than 1000 people in an island with a total population of 10,850

When this newspaper visited the island last week, kava was being sold at $90 to $105 a kilogram of waka (roots). And while there were a lot of positives coming from the sky-rocketing kava prices — like the ability to make ends meet taking into consideration the high cost of living — Dr Kelekele said there had also been a negative impact on the lives of islanders.

He said while it was people's choice to choose the way they lived their lives, it was the health officials that were tasked to help a person when they ended up at hospital.

Prevention is always better than cure and Dr Kelekele was hoping people would be mindful of their health, taking into consideration that Kadavu has one of the country's most fertile lands.

"Most of the people are young farmers and receiving this huge amount of money is new to them, so I will ask for some form of financial management or financial literacy training to be conducted around the island for these farmers."

National adviser for non-communicable diseases Dr Isimeli Tukana added that this issue needed to be raised with the provincial office and the church.

He said everyone on the island needed to be made aware of the dangers of lifestyle diseases and work towards a solution.

"I have not received any report as such from Kadavu but this information needs to be made known to the church and district and provincial council meetings, so that they know the reality. I agree that there needs to be financial literacy training for young farmers and they need to talk about the promotion of health and the importance of how to manage their funds."

Kadavu Provincial Council assistant Roko Soroveveli Vura added that financial literacy training was part of the provincial council's development plan.

He said they had invited representatives from Westpac to conduct training to the village headmen and it was now the duty of these village headmen to relay what they have learnt to the villagers.

Mr Vura added another problem they faced was that due to the geographical locations, conducting workshops would involve a lot of expenses.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, ANZ head of corporate responsibility, micro-finance and rural banking Sitiveni Marovia had said that they stood willing to travel to maritime and rural places to conduct financial literacy training or workshops.

When a team from this newspaper visited the main centre Vunisea, shop owners and villagers said rations of 100 to 200 cartons of Fiji Gold and Bitter can be sold out in a matter of a days since its arrival.

One carton of Fiji Gold is sold at about $90, villagers say the ration can arrive on Wednesday and by Saturday all shops would run out of alcohol.