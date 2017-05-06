Exotic fashion event

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Fashion Week models, from left, Kolora Momoedonu, Ana Waqaniburotu and Atelaite Veramu during a photo shoot at Leleuvia Island. Picture: Supplied

The Fiji Fashion Week has promised their Pacific Islands Resort Show will be the first of its kind.

It will feature 11 designers from 10 Pacific Island nations, including Hawaii, Tahiti, Cook Islands, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Guam, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji. It will encapsulate the development of the fashion industry in these regions over the past 10 years. Fiji Fashion Week director Ellen Whippy-Knight said the show would be a very exotic event.

The show will be held on Thursday, May 25 at the Vodafone Arena.