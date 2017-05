/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Containers floating in the Suva Harbour from the MV Southern Pheonix which sank early this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A GENERAL cargo ship, the MV Southern Phoenix sank at the Suva Harbor this morning.

According to Police, the ship which carried a Panama flag, was loading cargo and containers when it became unbalanced and tilted one side.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident took place around 3am today and investigations are underway.

Other details surrounding the incident are sketchy at the moment.

Stay with us for more updates as the story develops.