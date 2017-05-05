Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

FTA sponsors best new artist category

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 5:44PM THE Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) has shown its support towards the music industry in the country by gifting the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) a cheque worth $5000 to sponsor the Best New Artist Category at the upcoming Annual Awards night next week.

FTA general secretary Peni Delaibatiki said FTA was glad to be part of the music industry and the efforts shown by FPRA in recognising the local composers, artists and musicians.

FPRA director Laisa Vulkoro thanked the support shown by FTA in supporting the local talents in the country.

Meanwhile, Drixstar, Suliasi Uluilakeba and Senilagakali Kei Koroilagi have been nominated for the Best New Artist Category. 

Thirty artists are vying for awards in 15 categories, which will be held next Saturday. 








