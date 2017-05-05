Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Postgrad students learn from Aussie surgeons

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 5:41PM THE students enrolled in the Postgraduate Diploma in Oral Surgery program at the Fiji National University (FNU) have benefited from a two-week training attachment program at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital, conducted by a team of Oral Maxillofacial (OMF) surgeons from the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The students received training in conducting complicated oral and maxillary procedures. 

Associate Professor and OMF surgeon Alf Nastri said the team had been visiting Fiji for the past five years.

FNU's OMF Surgery team leader Professor Jayantha Weerasinghe said it was a great opportunity for the students to be trained by the visiting team of experts.








