Man cops 10 years for aggravated robbery

Update: 5:18PM A MAN who assaulted a taxi driver and stole his mobile phone and cash during a carjacking incident at Tikaram Place in Namadi Heights in September last year was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Samuela Tuibeqa Vuniwawa had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and was convicted of the charge accordingly.

Vuniwawa and two others had hired a taxi from the Namadi taxi base to the said place.

There, Vuniwawa and his two accomplices assaulted the taxi driver and stole his mobile phone and cash.

The offence happened on September 29 last year.

Vuniwawa will be eligible for parole after serving eight years.