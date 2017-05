/ Front page / News

Update: 5:15PM THE Fiji Police Force is investigating the death of a couple at Lobau Road in Nausori.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident happened yesterday.

"Yesterday, the husband was rushed to hospital after he allegedly tried to take his own life," Ms Naisoro said.

"He died this morning.

"When Police returned to his home, they found his wife dead after she had allegedly taken her own life."