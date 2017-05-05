Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Cakaudrove next for home assistance

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 4:57PM THE Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation's Help for Home Initiative team will regroup before turning their focus to Cakaudrove.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said they needed to get information from provincial administrative offices on the number of houses damaged by TC Winston that were still to be assisted through the initiative. 

"If the information received has been justified, our team will be activated into the province for the initiative's third phase," Mrs Vuniwaqa said. 

"During this third phase, we will review the households assisted and include those that had been dropped from phase one. 

"Most importantly, we will also be including those affected households that were not registered during the first phase of the project."

The Help for Home initiative is an assistance by Government for households that were affected during TC Winston.








