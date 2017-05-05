Government committed to develop Rotuma

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay at the Rotuma Agriculture Show in Malhaa today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:51PM ROTUMA has made a very significant contribution towards Fiji's development as a nation.

And for this, Government is committed towards the development of Rotuma because it has the potential to contribute to further developments of Fiji's economy.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay made these remarks during the opening of the Rotuma Agriculture show in Malhaa today.

"The importance of Rotuma to the Ministry of Agriculture relates to its potential in terms of food and income security, the sustainable soil management as the basis for food systems, fuel and fiber production, essential ecosystem and better adaptation to climate change for present and future generations," Mr Pillay said.

"The key strategic priorities for economic development include export promotion and import substitution, raising investment levels and making more land available for productive and social purposes."

Mr Pillay said under social development, the focus was directed towards reducing poverty, avoiding early school dropout including the provision of basic education, improving health service delivery and developing other infrastructures like roads, jetties, shipping services and airports.

