Update: 4:46PM EIGHTY lessees from the Western Division received their registered agricultural lease documents earlier today formalising the extension of their leases.

Forty three of the lessees were from Ba, 22 from Lautoka and 15 from Nadi.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya who distributed the leases said they were optimistic the long tenure of leases would foster the sustainable and progressive development of the agricultural and commercial sector as a whole.