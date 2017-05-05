Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Nakasi City project launched

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 4:39PM MINISTER for Local Government Parveen Kumar today officially launched the Nakasi Modern Village Development (Nakasi City) Project during a ground-breaking ceremony at the project site office in Nakasi near Nausori.

Mr Kumar said the project was about building and creating some idle land into a fully-fledged city.

"I've been briefed by the CEO, Jemesa Pei Rabuka, on what was being planned and the vision behind the multi-million dollar urban or city development project," he said.

The chairman of Dong-A Holdings (Fiji) Ltd, Young Soo Rhee, who has worked in partnership with Ming Fung Tai International Limited for the past decade on the project, said: "The project is beneficial to all stakeholders as it will be an added attraction to the greater Suva area."

The proposed development will include residential lots with a fully-fledged commercial centre, open spaces including public parks and a golf course, civic areas including schools, hospitals, bus terminals, and will also include areas for special use like hotels, etcetera.








