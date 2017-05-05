Ex-revenue collector to plead guilty

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:27PM FARZANA Bano, a former revenue collector for the Judicial department, will be pleading guilty to the charge of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Ms Bano who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili at the Suva Magistrates court this morning.

Her lawyer Jitendra Reddy informed the court that his client would be pleading guilty and would be paying back the remaining sum of $6415.60 that she took from the High Court Civil Registry to the Court Trust Account.

During FICAC investigations, Ms Bano had surrendered $5300 to FICAC, which will also be deposited in the Court Trust Account as per directive from the Chief Magistrate and all the deposits will occur today.

Sanjana Datt appeared for the State.

The matter has been adjourned to May 11.