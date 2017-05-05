Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Skipper Cup: Unions receive sponsorship contribution

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 4:20PM RUGBY unions participating in the Skipper Cup Premiership received their in-kind contribution from a sponsor today.

According to FRU, the in-kind contribution is part of the CJ Patel sponsorship to assist the teams in their preparation.

FRU chief executive officer John O'Connor acknowledged the sponsorship saying it would be an added boost for the top eight teams as they upped their preparation for this weekend's matches.

"It is an expensive exercise for the major unions to have camps for their teams or their build-up and this in-kind sponsorship will go a long way in reducing those costs," O'Connor said.

The Skipper Cup competition continues this weekend with Round two. 

Draw:

Saturday May 6: Nadi vs Northland - Prince Charles Park, Nadi;

Saturday May 6: Naitasiri vs Macuata - Navuso;

Saturday May 6: Namosi vs Malolo - Thompson Park, Navua;

Saturday May 6: Suva vs Nadroga - Buckhurst Park, ANZ Stadium Complex.

All matches will kick off at 1pm for the U20 and 3pm for the senior competition.








