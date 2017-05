/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways has set a target to introduce a new route each year. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:01PM NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways has set a target of introducing a new route each year.

Sales and marketing executive general manager Andrew Stanbury said the airline introduced two new routes last year while its new Adelaide route would begin next month.

He said there were plans to increase flight frequencies to existing routes.

The airline was a key feature of this year's Fijian Tourism Expo.