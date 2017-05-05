Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Friday 5 May

Arya's lawyer requests disclosure details

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 3:54PM THE lawyer representing Fiji's former high commissioner to Australia Kamlesh Arya has written to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) and requested for further details of the particulars of the disclosures and of statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Mr Arya, who is charged by FICAC for  one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, appeared at the High Court in Suva this morning.

FICAC lawyer Rashmi Aslam said they did not have any issues with the request, and they have been allowed a month to provide this to the defence counsel, Vijay Maharaj.

The matter has been adjourned to June 6, 2017.

Bail has been extended for the accused.








