FEA to replace 132,000V circuit breakers

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 3:50PM MAJOR maintenance work is planned for the Cunningham Road substation and Vuda substation beginning this weekend.

The Fiji Electricity Authority will be replacing the 132,000 volt circuit breakers at both substations. 

FEA chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said both works were part of the Monasavu Hydro Electric Power Scheme half life refurbishment maintenance program.

A new circuit breaker at Cunningham Road substation will be connected and commissioned this weekend from Saturday May 6 at 10pm to Sunday May 7 at 8am.

"In order to carry out this replacement, FEA engineers will need to de-energise the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Wailoa Power Station to the Cunningham Road Substation. This will mean that FEA will not be able to transmit electricity from the Wailoa Hydro Power Station to the Central Division," Mr Patel said.

He said during this time, we will rely on the diesel power stations at Kinoya, Deuba, Rokobili and Korovou to supply electricity to our customers in the Central Division from Matanipusi to Korovou. 

At the Vuda Substation, the new circuit breaker will be connected and commissioned next weekend from 10pm on Saturday May 13 to 8am on Sunday May 14.

Again, engineers will have to de-energise the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Wailoa Power Station to the Vuda Substation to allow for this work, which will mean FEA will not be able to transmit electricity from the Wailoa Hydro Power Station to the Western Division. 

It will, during this time, rely on the diesel power stations at Sigatoka, Qeleloa, Nadi, Vuda, and Rakiraki.

"The replacement of the old circuit breakers with new ones will reduce the power outages due to lightning strikes, which are mainly transient in nature as the affected line(s) will be automatically re-energised within 1 second via the auto-reclose facility in the circuit breakers," Mr Patel said.

He said during those periods, the authority was expected to continue usual supply to customers in the Central and Western divisions, but customers were advised that they may experience intermittent power supply interruptions.








