+ Enlarge this image The declaration plaque unveiled by Ro Teimumu Kepa, Osnat Lubrani (UN) and Tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu at Nabudrau Village in Rewa today. Picture: NILAM KUMAR

Update: 3:45PM DESCENDANTS of the indentured labourers now belong to the vanua of Noco and Rewa.

Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa made this declaration today and also placed a new adopted name for them as part of their iTaukei identity or i Cavuti.

They are now called the "Luvendra na Ratu" or The Children of the Ratu.

Ro Teimumu also unveiled a plaque at Ratu Sauvoli Memorial School, Nabudrau in Rewa to declare their i Cavuti.

The name was given by the chief and people of Noco.