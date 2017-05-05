Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 5 May

Fiji 7s team expects tough Paris outing

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, May 05, 2017

Update: 2:17PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team will be expecting a tough and competitive outing in the upcoming final leg of the HSBC Sevens series.

Fiji 7s head coach Gareth Baber said in the modern game of 7s, any team had the potential to upset any team regardless of their standings in the rankings table.

His comments came after the dismantling of the top three teams in this year's series in the last HSBC Singapore 7s tournament last month.

The HSBC Singapore tournament saw Canada winning their first-ever HSBC title beating USA 26-19 in what was an all American finale.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Samoa and Russia in pool D.








