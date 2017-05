/ Front page / News

Update: 2:08PM RESIDENTS living along Vitogo Paipai in Lautoka are advised of water disruptions in their area until 4pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised extension work being carried out ono the their Vakabuli Reservoir coverage area.

Customers in this area are advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary period.

Water supply is expected to be restored at 5pm.